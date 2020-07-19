1484 3rd St Apt C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING... Parkside Village Townhome in La Verne. Small community with 12 units, this townhome is an end unit with lots of curb appeal. The unit has vaulted ceilings, lots of windows allowing lots of light into the home, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, two master bedrooms, a cozy living room with brick fireplace, French doors that open to an inviting patio, a two-car attached garage and more. Act fast, these units rarely come on the market! CALL FOR PET POLICY/NO SMOKING.