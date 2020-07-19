All apartments in La Verne
1484 3rd St Apt C
1484 3rd St Apt C

Location

1484 3rd St, La Verne, CA 91750
West La Verne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING... Parkside Village Townhome in La Verne. Small community with 12 units, this townhome is an end unit with lots of curb appeal. The unit has vaulted ceilings, lots of windows allowing lots of light into the home, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, two master bedrooms, a cozy living room with brick fireplace, French doors that open to an inviting patio, a two-car attached garage and more. Act fast, these units rarely come on the market! CALL FOR PET POLICY/NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1484 3rd St Apt C have any available units?
1484 3rd St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1484 3rd St Apt C have?
Some of 1484 3rd St Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1484 3rd St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1484 3rd St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 3rd St Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1484 3rd St Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 1484 3rd St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1484 3rd St Apt C offers parking.
Does 1484 3rd St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1484 3rd St Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 3rd St Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 1484 3rd St Apt C has a pool.
Does 1484 3rd St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1484 3rd St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 3rd St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1484 3rd St Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1484 3rd St Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1484 3rd St Apt C has units with air conditioning.
