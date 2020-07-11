9270 Defiance Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming single story home in La Riviera! Recently upgraded with brand new carpets, stainless steel appliances and fresh interior/exterior paint throughout. Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen/dining area, spacious family room with a grand fireplace plus attached 2 car garage! Master suite is light and bright with outside access to the yard, large master closet and en-suite bathroom is extensive and features a sunken hot tub! Kitchen is multi functioning with an adorable breakfast nook, dining bar and has recently upgraded with new hardware and stylish quartz counters. Right off the kitchen is the best part: enclosed patio area with large windows bringing in plenty of natural sunlight and ceiling fan to keep things cool. Just steps from the patio is access to the fully fenced backyard with a pond! This home has it all; must see in person!