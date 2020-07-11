All apartments in La Riviera
Location

9270 Defiance Circle, La Riviera, CA 95827
La Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming single story home in La Riviera! Recently upgraded with brand new carpets, stainless steel appliances and fresh interior/exterior paint throughout. Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen/dining area, spacious family room with a grand fireplace plus attached 2 car garage! Master suite is light and bright with outside access to the yard, large master closet and en-suite bathroom is extensive and features a sunken hot tub! Kitchen is multi functioning with an adorable breakfast nook, dining bar and has recently upgraded with new hardware and stylish quartz counters. Right off the kitchen is the best part: enclosed patio area with large windows bringing in plenty of natural sunlight and ceiling fan to keep things cool. Just steps from the patio is access to the fully fenced backyard with a pond! This home has it all; must see in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 Defiance Circle have any available units?
9270 Defiance Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Riviera, CA.
What amenities does 9270 Defiance Circle have?
Some of 9270 Defiance Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 Defiance Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9270 Defiance Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 Defiance Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9270 Defiance Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Riviera.
Does 9270 Defiance Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9270 Defiance Circle offers parking.
Does 9270 Defiance Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 Defiance Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 Defiance Circle have a pool?
No, 9270 Defiance Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9270 Defiance Circle have accessible units?
No, 9270 Defiance Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 Defiance Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9270 Defiance Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9270 Defiance Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9270 Defiance Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
