Apartment List
/
CA
/
la quinta
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM

103 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55300 Firestone
55300 Firestone, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
Available for months of April 1, -Oct 1, 2020 $1900 month. and for 2021 Jan - April Season $3900/month) . Comfortable Immaculate and fresh Style Villa with breathtaking mountain, pools and lake views - Sleeps 4 - 6 (2 Queen beds, 1 sofa sleeper, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
49941 Calle Estrella
49941 Calle Estrella, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
1591 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful world famous La Quinta Resort! Private cul-de-sac, end unit location with SOUTH patio Santa Rosa Mountain views. This remodeled and authentic Spanish style home has three bedrooms and two baths.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80300 Via Valerosa
80300 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2800 sqft
This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52225 Avenida Obregon
52225 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1611 sqft
Located in the heart of the La Quinta Cove and at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains, this amazing Santa Fe style home is the ideal getaway for your next vacation! This home features two guest bedrooms, one full bath and a spacious master bedroom

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55431 Southern Hills
55431 Southern Hill, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
2846 sqft
Panoramic Mountain view,tastefully furnished 3BD,3BA home.24 hours guard gated community .This fabulous location with Santa Rosa Mountains, double fairway & sunset views.private entry gate that opens to a large enclosed side yard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Andalusia
1 Unit Available
81460 Carboneras
81460 Carboneras, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
3029 sqft
Stately and graceful upon its elevated cul de sac lot, this home commands one of the choicest views to in Andalusia Country Club.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Puerta Azul
1 Unit Available
80937 Via Puerta Azul
80937 Via Puerta Azul, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, Great La Quinta location, gated, single level, open vaultedgreat room with gas fireplace, dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry etc.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48285 Casita Drive
48285 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2138 sqft
The home has beautiful view of the mountains and the resort. The kitchen has been totally redone and is a gourmet chef's dream, including a Wolf range. The kitchen great room and dining room all take in the view.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55331 Winged Foot
55331 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1515 sqft
Seasonal Rental. Incredible Southwestern Mountain Views & Located Along The Fifth Hole of The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course! Create a grandiose lifestyle in this immaculate 3 BD, 2 BA, 1,515 sq.ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55312 Oaktree
55312 Oak-Tree, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1549 sqft
Gorgeous home 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo 1600 square Feet ,nicely decorated, with a view of the stadium golf course, looking out a the 11 fairway,from back patio Newly redecorated with Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
50018 Calle Oaxaca
50018 Calle Oaxaca, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1922 sqft
$6,000 October-April and $5,000 May-September. This Santa Fe Home is pure elegance through and through.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52185 Avenida Vallejo
52185 Avenida Vallejo, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1665 sqft
You will absolutely love this large home in the La Quinta Cove! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, your new home comes with a freshly painted interior and a newly designed front and backyard landscape.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
79645 Corte Bella
79645 Corte Bella, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2890 sqft
Oct-April-$7,000 and May-Sept $5,500. Spacious FOUR bedroom FOUR bathroom home that is immaculate and beautifully decorated. The backyard is an oasis with an over-sized pool. Relaxing spa that cascades into the pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51432 Marbella Court
51432 Marbella Court, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4449 sqft
Available for 60 day minimum stay from April through September Expansive home in a special country club setting with nearly 4500 square feet featuring a full office, media room and large bedrooms including a separate casita with bath.

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
54885 Avenida Madero
54885 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1851 sqft
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. March, $8,500. April $10,000. One of a kind from Sunrise to Sunset! This Gorgeous Sante Fe Home is surrounded by The Santa Rosa Mountains and next to The Bear Creek Trail at the very Top of the Cove.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52637 Avenida Villa
52637 Avenida Villa, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1410 sqft
$4,000 May - September. $6,000 Oct. - February. March and April priced differently. Spacious 4 bd/2 bth home on an oversized lot with Pool & Spa. This beauty is immaculate and decorated with a very homely touch.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
49100 Tango Court
49100 Tango Court, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1804 sqft
Summer months/off season for $2,800/mo. Wonderful turnkey vacation rental in popular La Quinta. Close to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, shopping, dining, hiking trails, golf and La Quinta Arts Festival. Three bedrooms, all upstairs, 2.5 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
81825 Rancho Santana Drive
81825 Rancho Santana Drive, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
2938 sqft
Rented Jan 15-April 15 4 Bedroom/3.5 bath. Large den with 2 Queen size beds. Mountain views in gated Rancho Santana.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55171 Inverness Way
55171 Inverness, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3031 sqft
PGA West trophy property this Legend 40 sits directly in line with the flag of Alcatraz!. 3 bed / 3.5 bath 3,031 sq. ft. popular, well built floor plan has been beautifully customized and is offered furnished per inventory.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55393 Winged Foot
55393 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Seasonal Condo. Available Coachella Festivals 1 & 2 and Stagecoach for 2019. Also available Summer or Seasonally/monthly. Sleeps 6.
City Guide for La Quinta, CA

La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival.  But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.

La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.  La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Quinta, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Quinta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with GarageLa Quinta Apartments with GymLa Quinta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Quinta Apartments with ParkingLa Quinta Apartments with Pool
La Quinta Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Quinta Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Quinta Furnished ApartmentsLa Quinta Luxury PlacesLa Quinta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert