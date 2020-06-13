103 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with balcony
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 72
1 of 17
1 of 79
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 46
1 of 27
La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival. But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.
La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Quinta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.