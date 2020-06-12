/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54342 Shoal Creek
54342 Shoal-Creek, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
3099 sqft
PGA West Palmer Private Golf Course - Property Id: 266863 Gorgeous, custom-built contemporary home on the 6th hole of the PGA Palmer course. Long term, unfurnished leases are rare & this one is a gem.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
51340 Avenida Juarez
51340 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1977 sqft
$5,000 during October - May and $4,000 during June - September. Elegant home at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Beautiful yard with pool. Fully stocked for a great vacation.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
50280 Valencia Court
50280 Valencia Court, La Quinta, CA
A TRUE GEM!! Located on an elevated lot in the Haciendas La Quinta. A small gated enclave, within walking distance to La Quinta Spa & Resort and Old Town. Designed for entertaining. This wonderful 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bath home is a pure delight.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80400 Spanish Bay
80400 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
3285 sqft
Panoramic mountain and incredible serene lake views provide the perfect backdrop for this popular former Spanish Bay Model home! The Quevado Plan 3 offers 3BD/3.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
51690 Avenida Mendoza
51690 Avenida Mendoza, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1843 sqft
Turnkey furnished three bedroom, two bath Santa Fe home. This home offers private courtyard with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains, spa, firepit and BBQ.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80913 Spanish Bay
80913 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2973 sqft
'Ready for a La Quinta Desert Getaway? Rent out this Beautiful PGA West home with breathtaking southern panoramic views overlooking the Niklaus Tournament Golf Course.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
50385 Via Amante
50385 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2894 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Vacation Rental Available Dec 1 , 2019 - Feb 15,2020. And again, Available April 1 2020 onward.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Andalusia
1 Unit Available
81460 Carboneras
81460 Carboneras, La Quinta, CA
Stately and graceful upon its elevated cul de sac lot, this home commands one of the choicest views to in Andalusia Country Club.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54892 Riviera
54892 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1627 sqft
Available Monthly from May 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020 - Furnished. Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo on the famed PGA Palmer course at PGA West. Across street from large pool and spa. Beautiful mountain views. Immaculate, light and bright.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80499 Pebble Beach
80499 Pebble Beach, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2272 sqft
Marketing Remarks: Fantastic legend 10 unit on the 3rd fairway Stadium course with beautiful mountain views.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Norman Course
1 Unit Available
81345 Kingston Heath
81345 Kingston Heath, La Quinta, CA
Stunning Lake & Mountain Views from this gorgeous Greg Norman beauty! This four bedroom luxury home is the perfect place to enjoy your desert escape! Featuring a gourmet kitchen, lots of indoor/outdoor living space, stainless steel appliances, game
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Seasons
1 Unit Available
78225 Desert Fall Way
78225 Desert Fall Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1286 sqft
$4,500 during October - May and $3,500 during June - September. Immaculate Pool/Spa home located within walking distance of Old Town La Quinta. This home is 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom and is fully furnished and stocked for that relaxing vacation.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80425 Camarillo Way
80425 Camarillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3011 sqft
The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
50325 Via Amante
50325 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
3278 sqft
Behind the guard gated community of Palmilla, is this beautiful contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, complete with designer furnishings, with a spacious detached casita.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81188 Caspian Court
81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2030 sqft
(Available May 2020 thru November 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
81165 Golf View Drive
81165 Golf View Drive, La Quinta, CA
Jan - April 2021 This amazing 5 bedroom (3698 sq ft) home is an entertainers delight and comes fully furnished. Located on the 14th fairway of the famed Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52225 Avenida Obregon
52225 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1611 sqft
Located in the heart of the La Quinta Cove and at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains, this amazing Santa Fe style home is the ideal getaway for your next vacation! This home features two guest bedrooms, one full bath and a spacious master bedroom
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Andalusia
1 Unit Available
58355 Carmona
58355 Carmona, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3889 sqft
Best views in Coachella Valley - panoramic south and west vistas, mountains, lakes, fairways, lush landscapes and spectacular sunsets.
