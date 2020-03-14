All apartments in La Quinta
80400 Spanish Bay

80400 Spanish Bay · (760) 567-5506
Location

80400 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3285 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
sauna
Panoramic mountain and incredible serene lake views provide the perfect backdrop for this popular former Spanish Bay Model home! The Quevado Plan 3 offers 3BD/3.5 BA including a two room private casita! Located on the 18th hole of the Nicklaus Tournament course this home offers dramatic disappearing walls of glass with a lanai effect providing the perfect indoor/outdoor living great for entertaining! Enter through an inviting gated courtyard with waterfall and enjoy the spacious great room with lots of upgrades including gourmet granite island kitchen and wet bar, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, sauna, master bedroom suite with dual side fireplace to luxurious master bathroom. Enjoy the mesmerizing views in the backyard and great location that is walking distance to the clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80400 Spanish Bay have any available units?
80400 Spanish Bay has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80400 Spanish Bay have?
Some of 80400 Spanish Bay's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80400 Spanish Bay currently offering any rent specials?
80400 Spanish Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80400 Spanish Bay pet-friendly?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80400 Spanish Bay offer parking?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay does not offer parking.
Does 80400 Spanish Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80400 Spanish Bay have a pool?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay does not have a pool.
Does 80400 Spanish Bay have accessible units?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 80400 Spanish Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80400 Spanish Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 80400 Spanish Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
