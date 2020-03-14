80400 Spanish Bay

Amenities

Panoramic mountain and incredible serene lake views provide the perfect backdrop for this popular former Spanish Bay Model home! The Quevado Plan 3 offers 3BD/3.5 BA including a two room private casita! Located on the 18th hole of the Nicklaus Tournament course this home offers dramatic disappearing walls of glass with a lanai effect providing the perfect indoor/outdoor living great for entertaining! Enter through an inviting gated courtyard with waterfall and enjoy the spacious great room with lots of upgrades including gourmet granite island kitchen and wet bar, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, sauna, master bedroom suite with dual side fireplace to luxurious master bathroom. Enjoy the mesmerizing views in the backyard and great location that is walking distance to the clubhouse!