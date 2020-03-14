All apartments in La Quinta
80257 Via Tesoro
80257 Via Tesoro

80257 Via Tesoro · (760) 880-9996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80257 Via Tesoro, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Leased for 2021. Exquisite condo, breathtaking South Mountain Views overlooking the 10th Fairway of Mountain View's Arnold Palmer Signature Course. A Dramatic entry welcomes you into this sophisticated, elegant, yet comfortable, beautifully furnished 3 bedroom condo. Features; custom paint, plantation shutters, window coverings, ceiling fans, 2 fireplaces, Chef's Kitchen with slab granite. This gracious living space includes a luxurious Master Suite with King bed with its own private patio & fireplace. Guest Suite offers Queen bed and a bonus cozy den with sofa/sleeper which makes up the 3rd bedroom. All bedrooms have private ensuite baths and walk in closets. For your enjoyment; built in office desk w/wine niche, 3 private patios, custom built-in Audio/Surround Sound/TV/Security panel for all electronic equip. & 3 Flat Screen TV's. Sparkling community pool/spa and Clubhouse are only steps away. Golf included w/minimum 4 mo lease. Tenant pays transfer fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80257 Via Tesoro have any available units?
80257 Via Tesoro has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80257 Via Tesoro have?
Some of 80257 Via Tesoro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80257 Via Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
80257 Via Tesoro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80257 Via Tesoro pet-friendly?
No, 80257 Via Tesoro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80257 Via Tesoro offer parking?
No, 80257 Via Tesoro does not offer parking.
Does 80257 Via Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80257 Via Tesoro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80257 Via Tesoro have a pool?
Yes, 80257 Via Tesoro has a pool.
Does 80257 Via Tesoro have accessible units?
No, 80257 Via Tesoro does not have accessible units.
Does 80257 Via Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80257 Via Tesoro has units with dishwashers.
Does 80257 Via Tesoro have units with air conditioning?
No, 80257 Via Tesoro does not have units with air conditioning.
