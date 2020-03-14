80257 Via Tesoro

Amenities
Leased for 2021. Exquisite condo, breathtaking South Mountain Views overlooking the 10th Fairway of Mountain View's Arnold Palmer Signature Course. A Dramatic entry welcomes you into this sophisticated, elegant, yet comfortable, beautifully furnished 3 bedroom condo. Features; custom paint, plantation shutters, window coverings, ceiling fans, 2 fireplaces, Chef's Kitchen with slab granite. This gracious living space includes a luxurious Master Suite with King bed with its own private patio & fireplace. Guest Suite offers Queen bed and a bonus cozy den with sofa/sleeper which makes up the 3rd bedroom. All bedrooms have private ensuite baths and walk in closets. For your enjoyment; built in office desk w/wine niche, 3 private patios, custom built-in Audio/Surround Sound/TV/Security panel for all electronic equip. & 3 Flat Screen TV's. Sparkling community pool/spa and Clubhouse are only steps away. Golf included w/minimum 4 mo lease. Tenant pays transfer fee.