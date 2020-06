Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Come enjoy this beautiful pool home located in La Quinta in the private gated community of Esplanade. LQ104 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths of living space. The living room is a great room for conversation with friends and family with open layout that flows right into the kitchen. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with granite counter tops and double ovens one of which is a convection oven and an island that tends to be the center of all the action.