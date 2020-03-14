78489 Magenta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access tennis court

Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views. Turnkey furnished but will unfurnish if so desired for lease term of 12 mos or longer. $1620/month includes your basic cable bill, fitness center, clubhouse, 6 pools and spas, 4 tennis courts, 18 hole par 3 course with great pay for play prices.Conveniently located adjacent to BNP Paribas- shopping and dining. 1 car garage and plenty of guest parking.Rates as follows: $1600 long term lease (tenant pays utilites).January- February $2800/monthMarch - April $2900/monthMay $1800/monthJune- Aug $1620/monthSeptember- October $1800/monthNovember $2500December $2700.** Monthly rentals include cable, internet and electric with $150 /month cap.