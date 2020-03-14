All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 78489 Magenta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
78489 Magenta Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

78489 Magenta Drive

78489 Magenta Drive · (760) 601-5151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views. Turnkey furnished but will unfurnish if so desired for lease term of 12 mos or longer. $1620/month includes your basic cable bill, fitness center, clubhouse, 6 pools and spas, 4 tennis courts, 18 hole par 3 course with great pay for play prices.Conveniently located adjacent to BNP Paribas- shopping and dining. 1 car garage and plenty of guest parking.Rates as follows: $1600 long term lease (tenant pays utilites).January- February $2800/monthMarch - April $2900/monthMay $1800/monthJune- Aug $1620/monthSeptember- October $1800/monthNovember $2500December $2700.** Monthly rentals include cable, internet and electric with $150 /month cap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78489 Magenta Drive have any available units?
78489 Magenta Drive has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78489 Magenta Drive have?
Some of 78489 Magenta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78489 Magenta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78489 Magenta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78489 Magenta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78489 Magenta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78489 Magenta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78489 Magenta Drive does offer parking.
Does 78489 Magenta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78489 Magenta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78489 Magenta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78489 Magenta Drive has a pool.
Does 78489 Magenta Drive have accessible units?
No, 78489 Magenta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78489 Magenta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78489 Magenta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78489 Magenta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78489 Magenta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78489 Magenta Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity