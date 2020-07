Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

SOUTH facing highly desirable Hidden Canyon lease available now. This highly upgraded home features a very functional open floor plan, large master suite with direct access to the backyard and 3 additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. Large SOUTH facing entertainers backyard with mountain VIEWS, covered patio, custom built-in BBQ with seating and a wonderful pool/spa with plenty of decking for entertaining.