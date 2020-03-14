77325 Avenida Fernando

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Tennis Villa- La Quinta, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath; two story tennis villa. Master bedroom; King, Second Bedroom; two Full Beds... If Austin Powers came to the La Quinta Resort, he would stay in this groovy two bedroom Tennis Villa. From the lime green sofa to the pop art decorations, it's just more fun. The unit has sparkling new bathrooms and a new modern kitchen, a super large semi-private patio, and two large bedrooms (one with a King bed and the other with two full beds). Both bedrooms have their own thermostats so that there are no arguments about sleeping temperatures. Cable in the living room and Apple TV in the bedrooms to accommodate our more tech friendly visitors. Egyptian cotton sheets and Restoration Hardware towels for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Bikes in the garage if you want (feel free to use the old golf clubs and tennis rackets as well - Austin Powers would).