La Quinta, CA
77325 Avenida Fernando
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

77325 Avenida Fernando

77325 Avenida Fernando
Location

77325 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Tennis Villa- La Quinta, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath; two story tennis villa. Master bedroom; King, Second Bedroom; two Full Beds... If Austin Powers came to the La Quinta Resort, he would stay in this groovy two bedroom Tennis Villa. From the lime green sofa to the pop art decorations, it's just more fun. The unit has sparkling new bathrooms and a new modern kitchen, a super large semi-private patio, and two large bedrooms (one with a King bed and the other with two full beds). Both bedrooms have their own thermostats so that there are no arguments about sleeping temperatures. Cable in the living room and Apple TV in the bedrooms to accommodate our more tech friendly visitors. Egyptian cotton sheets and Restoration Hardware towels for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Bikes in the garage if you want (feel free to use the old golf clubs and tennis rackets as well - Austin Powers would).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77325 Avenida Fernando have any available units?
77325 Avenida Fernando has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 77325 Avenida Fernando currently offering any rent specials?
77325 Avenida Fernando isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77325 Avenida Fernando pet-friendly?
No, 77325 Avenida Fernando is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 77325 Avenida Fernando offer parking?
Yes, 77325 Avenida Fernando does offer parking.
Does 77325 Avenida Fernando have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77325 Avenida Fernando does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77325 Avenida Fernando have a pool?
No, 77325 Avenida Fernando does not have a pool.
Does 77325 Avenida Fernando have accessible units?
No, 77325 Avenida Fernando does not have accessible units.
Does 77325 Avenida Fernando have units with dishwashers?
No, 77325 Avenida Fernando does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77325 Avenida Fernando have units with air conditioning?
No, 77325 Avenida Fernando does not have units with air conditioning.
