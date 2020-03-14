All apartments in La Quinta
77211 CALLE SONORA
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

77211 CALLE SONORA

77211 Calle Sonora · (424) 402-9189
Location

77211 Calle Sonora, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
La Casa Rosa is a remodeled, gorgeous and impeccably furnished desert oasis, complemented with incredible mountainous backdrop views. Enter into this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom La Quinta home to discover a bright and open living room space with new laminate flooring. Step into a freshly remodeled kitchen offering new SS appliances and quartz countertops, along with a dining area and a breakfast bar. Each bedroom is unique, spacious, and updated with plush carpeting. Both bathrooms are ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Adorned with new vanities, industrial-style fixtures, and designer tile flooring. Make your way through to the backyard where you can take a nice dip in the sunlit pool or get cozy in the jacuzzi. Champagne anyone? This home is surrounded by lush green Golf courses, Bear Creek Trail, Fred Wolff Nature Preserve and MUCH more! Don't miss the opportunity to experience this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77211 CALLE SONORA have any available units?
77211 CALLE SONORA has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77211 CALLE SONORA have?
Some of 77211 CALLE SONORA's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77211 CALLE SONORA currently offering any rent specials?
77211 CALLE SONORA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77211 CALLE SONORA pet-friendly?
No, 77211 CALLE SONORA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 77211 CALLE SONORA offer parking?
Yes, 77211 CALLE SONORA does offer parking.
Does 77211 CALLE SONORA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77211 CALLE SONORA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77211 CALLE SONORA have a pool?
Yes, 77211 CALLE SONORA has a pool.
Does 77211 CALLE SONORA have accessible units?
No, 77211 CALLE SONORA does not have accessible units.
Does 77211 CALLE SONORA have units with dishwashers?
No, 77211 CALLE SONORA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77211 CALLE SONORA have units with air conditioning?
No, 77211 CALLE SONORA does not have units with air conditioning.
