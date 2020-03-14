77211 CALLE SONORA

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

La Casa Rosa is a remodeled, gorgeous and impeccably furnished desert oasis, complemented with incredible mountainous backdrop views. Enter into this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom La Quinta home to discover a bright and open living room space with new laminate flooring. Step into a freshly remodeled kitchen offering new SS appliances and quartz countertops, along with a dining area and a breakfast bar. Each bedroom is unique, spacious, and updated with plush carpeting. Both bathrooms are ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Adorned with new vanities, industrial-style fixtures, and designer tile flooring. Make your way through to the backyard where you can take a nice dip in the sunlit pool or get cozy in the jacuzzi. Champagne anyone? This home is surrounded by lush green Golf courses, Bear Creek Trail, Fred Wolff Nature Preserve and MUCH more! Don't miss the opportunity to experience this gem.