La Quinta, CA
60515 Living Stone Dr Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:47 AM

60515 Living Stone Dr Drive

60515 Living Stone Drive · (760) 541-4803
Location

60515 Living Stone Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Currently leased Jan 1-March 31st. 2021. Enjoy living the resort life in 55+ Trilogy La Quinta. Accented with a stone and arched entry, the house has great curb appeal. This Monterey floor plan great room has a well equipped kitchen with island, bar stools, pantry, double ovens and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Ceramic floor tile extends through out the living and dining areas. An entertainment niche in the living room can hold a wall unit and TV. Relax in the quiet den or convert it into a bedroom with the sofa bed. The master bedroom has a king bed and dresser. The bath has double vanities, a walk in closet and shower. On the opposite side of the house are the guest bedroom with queen bed and laundry room. Experience outdoor living on the back patio. Entertain, grill, or just sit and enjoy the tall shade trees and well groomed lawn. Trilogy living at its best. Call for an appointment to see the charming home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have any available units?
60515 Living Stone Dr Drive has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have?
Some of 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
60515 Living Stone Dr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive offer parking?
No, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive does not offer parking.
Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have a pool?
No, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have accessible units?
No, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 60515 Living Stone Dr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
