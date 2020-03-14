60515 Living Stone Dr Drive

Amenities

Currently leased Jan 1-March 31st. 2021. Enjoy living the resort life in 55+ Trilogy La Quinta. Accented with a stone and arched entry, the house has great curb appeal. This Monterey floor plan great room has a well equipped kitchen with island, bar stools, pantry, double ovens and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Ceramic floor tile extends through out the living and dining areas. An entertainment niche in the living room can hold a wall unit and TV. Relax in the quiet den or convert it into a bedroom with the sofa bed. The master bedroom has a king bed and dresser. The bath has double vanities, a walk in closet and shower. On the opposite side of the house are the guest bedroom with queen bed and laundry room. Experience outdoor living on the back patio. Entertain, grill, or just sit and enjoy the tall shade trees and well groomed lawn. Trilogy living at its best. Call for an appointment to see the charming home.