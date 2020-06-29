60351 Sweetshade Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to Trilogy La Quinta the premier 55+ Active Senior Community of the Coachella Valley. This Unfurnished, long-term rental is well maintained on a corner lot with south facing backyard. It is an open concept Monterey floor plan with casita. That offers a great room and well-equipped kitchen with island, pantry, double ovens and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Tile flooring extends throughout the living and dining areas. The den/study has built-in shelving and french doors for privacy. The master suite is spacious, with double vanity, stall shower and walk in closet. The guest bedroom is on the opposite side of the home providing privacy for everyone. Experience outdoor living on the back patio entertaining and grilling or just sit and enjoy the tall shade trees and well-groomed lawn. Call today for an appointment to see this charming home!