Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

60351 Sweetshade Lane

60351 Sweetshade Lane · (909) 225-7631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60351 Sweetshade Lane, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to Trilogy La Quinta the premier 55+ Active Senior Community of the Coachella Valley. This Unfurnished, long-term rental is well maintained on a corner lot with south facing backyard. It is an open concept Monterey floor plan with casita. That offers a great room and well-equipped kitchen with island, pantry, double ovens and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Tile flooring extends throughout the living and dining areas. The den/study has built-in shelving and french doors for privacy. The master suite is spacious, with double vanity, stall shower and walk in closet. The guest bedroom is on the opposite side of the home providing privacy for everyone. Experience outdoor living on the back patio entertaining and grilling or just sit and enjoy the tall shade trees and well-groomed lawn. Call today for an appointment to see this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have any available units?
60351 Sweetshade Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have?
Some of 60351 Sweetshade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60351 Sweetshade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
60351 Sweetshade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60351 Sweetshade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 60351 Sweetshade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane offer parking?
No, 60351 Sweetshade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60351 Sweetshade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have a pool?
No, 60351 Sweetshade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have accessible units?
No, 60351 Sweetshade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60351 Sweetshade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 60351 Sweetshade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 60351 Sweetshade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
