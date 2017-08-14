All apartments in La Quinta
56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard

56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
shuffle board
fire pit
clubhouse
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Available for 30 plus nights to comply with COVID-19 temporary rules. If you need a safe place to practice social distancing or if you are here to help with the crisis we are here to help with your housing needs.

Ask us about our first responders and medical personnel discounts. We manage over 25 furnished homes available month to month in all shapes, sizes, and price points, we can help!

Recently completed dream back yard including a huge pool, 12' long outdoor kitchen, waterfall, water slide, and fire pit. Game room with shuffle board, air hockey, hundred plus standup arcade and golden tee.

Create memories that will last a lifetime at this PGA West home that has everything you need for a perfect getaway! Game room! Relax in the back yard watch golfers tee off on the 18th hole of the Weiskopf Private Course.

Take a walk to Ernie's bar and grill
Array of fine wines, hand-crafted beers, and spirits and watch the game indoors or cozy up by the fire pit.

Or to Wallaby's- Take in panoramic desert vistas and soak up the spirit of Australia in the Greg Norman Clubhouse at PGA WEST.

No pets, no smoking.

**Includes use of a new golf cart and several beach cruisers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have any available units?
56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard has a unit available for $8,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have?
Some of 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard's amenities include pool, shuffle board, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard offer parking?
No, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard has a pool.
Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
