56600 Jack Nicklaus Boulevard

pool shuffle board fire pit clubhouse game room bbq/grill

Available for 30 plus nights to comply with COVID-19 temporary rules. If you need a safe place to practice social distancing or if you are here to help with the crisis we are here to help with your housing needs.



Ask us about our first responders and medical personnel discounts. We manage over 25 furnished homes available month to month in all shapes, sizes, and price points, we can help!



Recently completed dream back yard including a huge pool, 12' long outdoor kitchen, waterfall, water slide, and fire pit. Game room with shuffle board, air hockey, hundred plus standup arcade and golden tee.



Create memories that will last a lifetime at this PGA West home that has everything you need for a perfect getaway! Game room! Relax in the back yard watch golfers tee off on the 18th hole of the Weiskopf Private Course.



Take a walk to Ernie's bar and grill

Array of fine wines, hand-crafted beers, and spirits and watch the game indoors or cozy up by the fire pit.



Or to Wallaby's- Take in panoramic desert vistas and soak up the spirit of Australia in the Greg Norman Clubhouse at PGA WEST.



No pets, no smoking.



**Includes use of a new golf cart and several beach cruisers!!