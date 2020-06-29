55300 Royal St George

Amenities

Breathtaking views in luxurious surroundings located in the most desirable neighborhood of PGA West. Beautifully furnished, with large casita, salt water pool. This lavish home located on the Private Greg Norman Course has every amenity you can think of. The views from the home are private yet open and magnificent. You will believe that you landed in paradise once inside the front gate. An open concept layout of this home flows from room to room, in & outside seamlessly. The Kitchen has all top of the line appliances, granite counter tops, large wine cooler, pantry and custom island. The elegant master bedroom has it's own private back patio with access to pool & spa. he two guest rooms are equipped with 1 king bed and two queens in the other. The large private casita has its own living room with king size bed, spacious setting area, TV and is situated next to the inner courtyard. The outside patio and pool/spa is what really sets this home apart from anything else you will find. Don't miss out on this excellent opportunity to lease this turnkey furnished home that is read to go. A full credit report & rental application required for all applicants. No sub leasing.