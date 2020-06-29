All apartments in La Quinta
55300 Royal St George

55300 Royal Saint George · (760) 534-8185
Location

55300 Royal Saint George, La Quinta, CA 92253
Norman Course

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4716 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
hot tub
courtyard
furnished
Breathtaking views in luxurious surroundings located in the most desirable neighborhood of PGA West. Beautifully furnished, with large casita, salt water pool. This lavish home located on the Private Greg Norman Course has every amenity you can think of. The views from the home are private yet open and magnificent. You will believe that you landed in paradise once inside the front gate. An open concept layout of this home flows from room to room, in & outside seamlessly. The Kitchen has all top of the line appliances, granite counter tops, large wine cooler, pantry and custom island. The elegant master bedroom has it's own private back patio with access to pool & spa. he two guest rooms are equipped with 1 king bed and two queens in the other. The large private casita has its own living room with king size bed, spacious setting area, TV and is situated next to the inner courtyard. The outside patio and pool/spa is what really sets this home apart from anything else you will find. Don't miss out on this excellent opportunity to lease this turnkey furnished home that is read to go. A full credit report & rental application required for all applicants. No sub leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55300 Royal St George have any available units?
55300 Royal St George has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55300 Royal St George have?
Some of 55300 Royal St George's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55300 Royal St George currently offering any rent specials?
55300 Royal St George is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55300 Royal St George pet-friendly?
No, 55300 Royal St George is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55300 Royal St George offer parking?
No, 55300 Royal St George does not offer parking.
Does 55300 Royal St George have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55300 Royal St George does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55300 Royal St George have a pool?
Yes, 55300 Royal St George has a pool.
Does 55300 Royal St George have accessible units?
No, 55300 Royal St George does not have accessible units.
Does 55300 Royal St George have units with dishwashers?
No, 55300 Royal St George does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55300 Royal St George have units with air conditioning?
No, 55300 Royal St George does not have units with air conditioning.
