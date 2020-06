Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

Enjoy the beautiful sunsets on the patio overlooking the 14th greenon the famous PGA West Stadium Course. The undulating fairways are framed by mature trees and backdropped by the Santa Rosa Mountains. This two bedroom, two bath attached home has a contemporary feel. Both bedrooms are furnished with California King beds for comfortable and cozy nights. The pool and spa iv very close but not not to close that it would spoil your privacy. Enter the single story home through a private courtyard. Prepare fine meals in a fully equipped kitchen or perhaps eat out at the close La Quinta restaurants. Tennis and golf opportunities are abundant and accessible all winter long. Come relax and enjoy this wonderful private residence.