Family home with almost 1700 sq.ft. in the historic La Quinta Cove area. This home is light and bright with a fabulous open floor plan. Open living room with vaulted ceilings* Separate den/family room with fireplace opens to the kitchen. Kitchen features center island, tile counters and saltillo tile floors. Master suite with tile floors and attached bath. Other features include central air and heat, inside laundry area and newer garage door opener. Easy maintenance front and backyard. Move in ready.