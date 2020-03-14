50400 Spyglass HIll Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious, updated home, with vaulted ceilings, in main living area and master bedroom. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, one of which is a detached casita with its own entrance. This perfectly located home has an open floor plan situated on the 7th fairway of the La Quinta Dunes course. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, a breakfast bar and nice views of the back yard and golf course. The great room is separated by a fireplace to create two separate conversation areas. There is even a formal dining room. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet, and golf course views. The detached casita has a full bath and walk-in closet. The back yard is spacious and private with a built-in barbeque. There are stunning mountain views and a lovely side yard with fruit trees.