La Quinta, CA
50400 Spyglass HIll Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:18 AM

50400 Spyglass HIll Drive

50400 Spyglass Hill Drive · (760) 777-2809
Location

50400 Spyglass Hill Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Grand Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2408 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious, updated home, with vaulted ceilings, in main living area and master bedroom. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, one of which is a detached casita with its own entrance. This perfectly located home has an open floor plan situated on the 7th fairway of the La Quinta Dunes course. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, a breakfast bar and nice views of the back yard and golf course. The great room is separated by a fireplace to create two separate conversation areas. There is even a formal dining room. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet, and golf course views. The detached casita has a full bath and walk-in closet. The back yard is spacious and private with a built-in barbeque. There are stunning mountain views and a lovely side yard with fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have any available units?
50400 Spyglass HIll Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have?
Some of 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50400 Spyglass HIll Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive offer parking?
No, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have a pool?
No, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have accessible units?
No, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 50400 Spyglass HIll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
