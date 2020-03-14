All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 49940 Mission Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
49940 Mission Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:18 AM

49940 Mission Drive

49940 Mission Drive West · (760) 898-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

49940 Mission Drive West, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous vacation rental! Inside the gates of the lushly landscaped Rancho La Quinta, this home offers a beautiful golf course & mountain view, private pool & spa, tropical landscaping, 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths in total (includes 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Guest house). Sleeping accommodations are as follows: Master Bedroom in Main House offers 1 King. Guest Room in Main House offers 1 queen bed. Guest Casita offers 2 Bedrooms with 1 Queen bed and one with 2 twin beds. Eat-in granite kitchen w/breakfast bar & stainless appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, family room with panoramic views, fireplace & flat screen TV, master suite w/panoramic views, flat screen TV, access to patio/spa and a luxurious master bath w/separate shower, marble soaking tub, dual vanities & marble counters. This home is light & bright. Ceiling fans, and plantation shutters, separate laundry room with sink & storage and plush carpet & stone tile. Eco Water System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49940 Mission Drive have any available units?
49940 Mission Drive has a unit available for $13,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49940 Mission Drive have?
Some of 49940 Mission Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49940 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49940 Mission Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49940 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49940 Mission Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49940 Mission Drive offer parking?
No, 49940 Mission Drive does not offer parking.
Does 49940 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49940 Mission Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49940 Mission Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49940 Mission Drive has a pool.
Does 49940 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 49940 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49940 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49940 Mission Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 49940 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49940 Mission Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49940 Mission Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity