49940 Mission Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Gorgeous vacation rental! Inside the gates of the lushly landscaped Rancho La Quinta, this home offers a beautiful golf course & mountain view, private pool & spa, tropical landscaping, 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths in total (includes 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Guest house). Sleeping accommodations are as follows: Master Bedroom in Main House offers 1 King. Guest Room in Main House offers 1 queen bed. Guest Casita offers 2 Bedrooms with 1 Queen bed and one with 2 twin beds. Eat-in granite kitchen w/breakfast bar & stainless appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, family room with panoramic views, fireplace & flat screen TV, master suite w/panoramic views, flat screen TV, access to patio/spa and a luxurious master bath w/separate shower, marble soaking tub, dual vanities & marble counters. This home is light & bright. Ceiling fans, and plantation shutters, separate laundry room with sink & storage and plush carpet & stone tile. Eco Water System