Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

This three bedroom and three bath home is located in the private guard gated community of Rancho La Quinta Country Club.The bright home has a South facing patio with high windows and sliders. This is a Great room floor plan with plenty of seating for dining or entertaining. There is a large Flat screen and entertainment center. This home is close to some of the best golf, tennis, shopping, entertainment and dining that the desert has to offer. Available from 12/01/2019