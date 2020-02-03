15109 Amar Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice upgraded homed You see this one you will want it. Its that nice! fully remodeled. Features include water proof vinyl flooring, New kitchen with Quartz counters, newer dual pane windows, New bathrooms, laundry area, large back yard ,front privacy fence a large covered patio, a dining area and a lot more. See this home today! Walk to elementary, middle and high schools and local neighborhood parks. Close to the 60 + 10+605 freeways, near major shopping centers and more. There is no house out there like this one