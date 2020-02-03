All apartments in La Puente
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

15109 Amar Road

15109 Amar Road · No Longer Available
Location

15109 Amar Road, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice upgraded homed You see this one you will want it. Its that nice! fully remodeled. Features include water proof vinyl flooring, New kitchen with Quartz counters, newer dual pane windows, New bathrooms, laundry area, large back yard ,front privacy fence a large covered patio, a dining area and a lot more. See this home today! Walk to elementary, middle and high schools and local neighborhood parks. Close to the 60 + 10+605 freeways, near major shopping centers and more. There is no house out there like this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15109 Amar Road have any available units?
15109 Amar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Puente, CA.
Is 15109 Amar Road currently offering any rent specials?
15109 Amar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15109 Amar Road pet-friendly?
No, 15109 Amar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 15109 Amar Road offer parking?
No, 15109 Amar Road does not offer parking.
Does 15109 Amar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15109 Amar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15109 Amar Road have a pool?
No, 15109 Amar Road does not have a pool.
Does 15109 Amar Road have accessible units?
No, 15109 Amar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15109 Amar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15109 Amar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15109 Amar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15109 Amar Road does not have units with air conditioning.

