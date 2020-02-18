All apartments in La Puente
Find more places like 129 Homestead Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Puente, CA
/
129 Homestead Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

129 Homestead Street

129 Homestead Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

129 Homestead Court, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to a quiet community located at La Puente. This spacious home offers beautiful views of the lower valley. This home lets in tons of light. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Living room with adjacent dining area. Family room with beautiful fireplace. The two-car garage is attached with direct access to the home. New laminate flooring and dishwasher. The community include swimming pool and SPA. If you are interested this property please contact us for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Homestead Street have any available units?
129 Homestead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Puente, CA.
What amenities does 129 Homestead Street have?
Some of 129 Homestead Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Homestead Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Homestead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Homestead Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 Homestead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 129 Homestead Street offer parking?
Yes, 129 Homestead Street offers parking.
Does 129 Homestead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Homestead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Homestead Street have a pool?
Yes, 129 Homestead Street has a pool.
Does 129 Homestead Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Homestead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Homestead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Homestead Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Homestead Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Homestead Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CABaldwin Park, CAWhittier, CARowland Heights, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Walnut, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAAzusa, CATemple City, CACitrus, CASanta Fe Springs, CAPico Rivera, CASouth Whittier, CAGlendora, CADiamond Bar, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles