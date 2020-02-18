129 Homestead Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to a quiet community located at La Puente. This spacious home offers beautiful views of the lower valley. This home lets in tons of light. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Living room with adjacent dining area. Family room with beautiful fireplace. The two-car garage is attached with direct access to the home. New laminate flooring and dishwasher. The community include swimming pool and SPA. If you are interested this property please contact us for access.