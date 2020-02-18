129 Homestead Street

129 Homestead Court, La Puente, CA 91744 La Puente
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Welcome to a quiet community located at La Puente. This spacious home offers beautiful views of the lower valley. This home lets in tons of light. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Living room with adjacent dining area. Family room with beautiful fireplace. The two-car garage is attached with direct access to the home. New laminate flooring and dishwasher. The community include swimming pool and SPA. If you are interested this property please contact us for access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
