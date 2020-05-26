All apartments in La Puente
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

127 Ponderosa Street

127 Ponderosa Street · (626) 617-1600
Location

127 Ponderosa Street, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous, completely remolded detached home in nice and quiet La Puente private community. Beautifully upgraded home in May 2020, spacious 3-bedroom floor plan with beautiful view in large master suite, with spectacular on suite bathtub and beveled glass shower. Vaulted ceilings in living. New recess lighting on bottom floor, all bathrooms remodeled. Brand new kitchen, with new quartz counter-tops and appliances. Also, eat in area. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Back patio and yard with view. Community pool & Spa, centrally located, schools, shopping and restaurants. Ready for you to move in! *Please see Virtual Tour video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Ponderosa Street have any available units?
127 Ponderosa Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Ponderosa Street have?
Some of 127 Ponderosa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Ponderosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 Ponderosa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Ponderosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 Ponderosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 127 Ponderosa Street offer parking?
No, 127 Ponderosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 Ponderosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Ponderosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Ponderosa Street have a pool?
Yes, 127 Ponderosa Street has a pool.
Does 127 Ponderosa Street have accessible units?
No, 127 Ponderosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Ponderosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Ponderosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Ponderosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Ponderosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
