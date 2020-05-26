127 Ponderosa Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, completely remolded detached home in nice and quiet La Puente private community. Beautifully upgraded home in May 2020, spacious 3-bedroom floor plan with beautiful view in large master suite, with spectacular on suite bathtub and beveled glass shower. Vaulted ceilings in living. New recess lighting on bottom floor, all bathrooms remodeled. Brand new kitchen, with new quartz counter-tops and appliances. Also, eat in area. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Back patio and yard with view. Community pool & Spa, centrally located, schools, shopping and restaurants. Ready for you to move in! *Please see Virtual Tour video.