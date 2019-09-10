All apartments in La Puente
1068 larimore

1068 Larimore Ave
Location

1068 Larimore Ave, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Ready for moving in Sep. 20 2019 This listing is for 1068-unit A house.
Welcome to new gated small community in city of La Puente, the property has two buildings, one building has 3 units named unit A, unit B, Unit C. Second building has two units named unit D, unit. Unit B is located at first building near by the street and entry auto gate. 4units has same layout plan such as unique spacious widely open floor plan features opening family room to dinning room to kitchen , first floor also has a walk- in pantry and a bathroom. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedrooms features walk in closet and beautiful spacious balcony. High quality a/c system ,laundry area is big enough in the garage , 2 car garage, small and nicely private yard is great for entertaining friends and family. This community own 3 quest parting area , 3 landscaping area, plants a lot of roses and fruit trees .Easy access to the 605/60/10 freeways.is just 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles so you can make the most of work, play, and more. Nearby points of interest include Puente Hills Mall, Mt. San Antonio College, Cal Poly Pomona, and Dwight D. Eisenhower Golf Course. A lot schools around this community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

