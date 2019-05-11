All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 9349 Corte Ganzo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
9349 Corte Ganzo
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

9349 Corte Ganzo

9349 Corte Ganzo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9349 Corte Ganzo, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9349 Corte Ganzo Available 06/05/19 House with Private Pool - Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with an open and bright floorplan. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to the Spring Valley reservoir. Has separate Living and family rooms, large bedrooms, and a private swimming pool for your enjoyment. Owner pays pool service. Garage has been converted, can be used as living space or storage.

Pets are negotiable.

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management for appointment to view (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01277349

(RLNE4510149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9349 Corte Ganzo have any available units?
9349 Corte Ganzo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 9349 Corte Ganzo currently offering any rent specials?
9349 Corte Ganzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9349 Corte Ganzo pet-friendly?
Yes, 9349 Corte Ganzo is pet friendly.
Does 9349 Corte Ganzo offer parking?
Yes, 9349 Corte Ganzo offers parking.
Does 9349 Corte Ganzo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9349 Corte Ganzo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9349 Corte Ganzo have a pool?
Yes, 9349 Corte Ganzo has a pool.
Does 9349 Corte Ganzo have accessible units?
No, 9349 Corte Ganzo does not have accessible units.
Does 9349 Corte Ganzo have units with dishwashers?
No, 9349 Corte Ganzo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9349 Corte Ganzo have units with air conditioning?
No, 9349 Corte Ganzo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-DryersLa Presa Pet Friendly Places
La Presa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College