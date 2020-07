Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful upgraded and updated home with a great open floor plan that boasts 4 bed 2 1/2 bathrooms. Great kitchen for entertaining! Remodeled with new kitchen, new baths, new flooring, windows, and appliances! A must see home for sure. Section 8 is allowed. Available March 1st.