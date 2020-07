Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This very desirable 1story open floor plan home has been completely renovated. From brand new kitchen, featuring new cabinets, granite countertop, and SS appliances; to double pane windows, and renovated bathrooms. New gorgeous vinyl flooring throughout. French doors will lead you to a spacious backyard where you can relax under the shade of a gazebo, enjoying avocados and oranges from your very own trees! By appointment only. Call 760-390-8918 to book a showing. Available Now!