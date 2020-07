Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath two story Town House - Three Bedroom One and half bath. Two story townhouse. Range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laminate flooring. New Carpet in bedrooms. Refinished counter tops. New paint. Attached one car garage with washer and dryer present for tenant use. Large back yard with storage shed. Fruit trees and nice landscape. Hiking trails out the back of property. Pool, playground and recreational center.



No Cats Allowed



