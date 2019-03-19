Amenities

$300 OFF 1st MONTH! This amazing 2 level home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and sits on Dictionary Hill. Renting for $3000, security deposit $3100 (o.a.c.). Gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dining room, living room w/fireplace, laminate floors upstairs, 1 master bedroom/bath, 3 bedrooms and main bathroom located on main level with 2nd master bedroom/bath located on lower lever. Private balcony's off of both master bedrooms as well as a large deck off of the living room. Washer/dryer located in the 2 car garage on lower level and the garage has plenty of storage space. Fenced private back yard great for BBQ or enjoying the sunset. Please do not miss the opportunity to rent a gorgeous home with amazing views from every corner of the property! 1 small pet maybe considered with additional security deposit. $500 for 1 small dog (20 lbs and under), or $300 for 1 cat.



1631 Grand Ave



AVAILABLE: 9/6/17



