1630 San Bernardino Avenue

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, safe, Comfy! Fully Furnished 4 bed house!



*Month to Month* *no long term commitment* *no credit check*



Here's a great solution if you're tired of wasting a ton of money on hotels or you're between leases or need an affordable version of corporate housing. My wife and I have a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with private yard and parking, at the top of Dictionary Hills, in Spring Valley. This is perfect for anyone who needs month to month while they figure out where they'd like to get settled long term.



This place has so much to offer: a full kitchen with appliances like a coffee maker, dishwasher, oven, microwave, fridge, water dispenser, walk in pantry and more. A washer and dryer/laundry area in the garage. Private off-street driveway parking for 1 car, plus unlimited street parking as well. Totally private. Low deposit and only $2,999 per month. (WEEK TO WEEK RATES AVAILABLE AS WELL)



This spacious fully furnished split-level home has amazing views of Sweet Water Reservoir and Mount Miguel.



No credit check.

No Pets Allowed



