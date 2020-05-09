All apartments in La Presa
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1630 San Bernardino Avenue

1630 San Bernardino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1630 San Bernardino Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, safe, Comfy! Fully Furnished 4 bed house! - Property Id: 237561

*Month to Month* *no long term commitment* *no credit check*

Here's a great solution if you're tired of wasting a ton of money on hotels or you're between leases or need an affordable version of corporate housing. My wife and I have a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with private yard and parking, at the top of Dictionary Hills, in Spring Valley. This is perfect for anyone who needs month to month while they figure out where they'd like to get settled long term.

This place has so much to offer: a full kitchen with appliances like a coffee maker, dishwasher, oven, microwave, fridge, water dispenser, walk in pantry and more. A washer and dryer/laundry area in the garage. Private off-street driveway parking for 1 car, plus unlimited street parking as well. Totally private. Low deposit and only $2,999 per month. (WEEK TO WEEK RATES AVAILABLE AS WELL)

This spacious fully furnished split-level home has amazing views of Sweet Water Reservoir and Mount Miguel.

No credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237561
Property Id 237561

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5714090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have any available units?
1630 San Bernardino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have?
Some of 1630 San Bernardino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 San Bernardino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 San Bernardino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 San Bernardino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue offers parking.
Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 San Bernardino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 San Bernardino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

