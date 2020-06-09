1308 Capistrano Avenue.

Amenities

Million Dollar VIEW with FREE Electricity (Solar Panels included)!



Fully remodeled Home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. This house has so many upgrades, you have to come and see it for yourself!

This Home is conveniently located on top of a hill with stunning views, but yet close to the city for work and pleasure.



This is an amazing property with many upgrades and perks.

This home is almost all inclusive! It includes Electricity (roughly up to $250 worth of usage per month), trash, and gardening. Tenant only responsible for water (and any personal entertainment utilities such as internet service or cable)



- Maintenance free back yard with synthetic grass! Perfect for entertaining.

- Deck patio with beautiful scenery! Perfect to relax after a long day at work!

- String lights throughout deck and backyard ideal for relaxing ambient.

- Patio cover in backyard for those hot days. (Not shown in picture)

- Fully fenced backyard for small children and pets.

- Two surprisingly large bedrooms and a decent size 3rd bedroom.

- Sliding doors to deck and amazing view from living room.

- Sliding doors in Master bedroom to deck with view of Sweetwater lake!

- Remodeled and upgraded kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, and more!

- Remodeled and upgraded Bathrooms with tile showers, matching cabinets and quartz countertops, and upgraded faucet and shower heads.

- Upgraded closet organizer in the Master bedroom.

- Central Air Conditioning!

- Pet Friendly!



****Solar Panel system covers roughly up to $250 a month of electrical usage. If there is any usage beyond what the solar system covers, tenant will be responsible to paying the difference.***

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***



• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions