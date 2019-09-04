1102 La Mesa Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool

DICTIONARY HILL VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! High on La Mesa Avenue and overlooking all of South County (or so it seems), this house just became available to lease, and some lucky person is going to score. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths-Master, great room and kitchen on main floor, oriented perfectly to take advantage of the westerly views, a game room/family room and additional bedrooms are on the middle level with walk out decking, and the laundry room. On the lowest portion of the property, the crystal blue pool...