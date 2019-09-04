All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 1102 La Mesa Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
1102 La Mesa Ave.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

1102 La Mesa Ave.

1102 La Mesa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1102 La Mesa Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
DICTIONARY HILL VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! High on La Mesa Avenue and overlooking all of South County (or so it seems), this house just became available to lease, and some lucky person is going to score. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths-Master, great room and kitchen on main floor, oriented perfectly to take advantage of the westerly views, a game room/family room and additional bedrooms are on the middle level with walk out decking, and the laundry room. On the lowest portion of the property, the crystal blue pool...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have any available units?
1102 La Mesa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have?
Some of 1102 La Mesa Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 La Mesa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1102 La Mesa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 La Mesa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1102 La Mesa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1102 La Mesa Ave. offers parking.
Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 La Mesa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1102 La Mesa Ave. has a pool.
Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1102 La Mesa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 La Mesa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 La Mesa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 La Mesa Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College