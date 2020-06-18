1021 La Presa Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room. Ceiling fans in all rooms and central heat (no A/C). Stove and Refrigerator included (not shown in pictures). 1 year lease minimum. $2500 deposit. 1207 square feet. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets Ok with extra $500 security deposit. No Doberman, Pit bull or Rottweiler breeds allowed. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$5000.00 monthly income between all adults. 675+ minimum credit score. 3 years previous rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies.

Contact us to schedule a showing.