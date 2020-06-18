All apartments in La Presa
1021 La Presa Avenue

1021 La Presa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room. Ceiling fans in all rooms and central heat (no A/C). Stove and Refrigerator included (not shown in pictures). 1 year lease minimum. $2500 deposit. 1207 square feet. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets Ok with extra $500 security deposit. No Doberman, Pit bull or Rottweiler breeds allowed. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$5000.00 monthly income between all adults. 675+ minimum credit score. 3 years previous rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 La Presa Avenue have any available units?
1021 La Presa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1021 La Presa Avenue have?
Some of 1021 La Presa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 La Presa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1021 La Presa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 La Presa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 La Presa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1021 La Presa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1021 La Presa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1021 La Presa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 La Presa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 La Presa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1021 La Presa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1021 La Presa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1021 La Presa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 La Presa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 La Presa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 La Presa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 La Presa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
