Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

16553 Brass Lantern Dr

16553 Brass Lantern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16553 Brass Lantern Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Exquisitely maintained home updated over the years in One of the finest locations in Green Hills on a very quiet less-traveled interior Culdesac & Lot also has wonderful views. Great use of color makes this a warm, welcoming home with plenty of natural light. Spacious living room opens up to formal dining room with romantic fireplace, open floor plan concept continues in kitchen through breakfast bar peninsula into vintage mid century kitchen that has been refinished & maintained in stunning condition! 4 bedroom home with 2 Master bathrooms. Newer Vinyl Dual Pane Windows! Exceptional flooring throughout! New waterproof kona gray laminate flooring & brand New carpeting. Upgraded copper plumbing, Central HVAC and newer roof! Home has fresh paint on Interior/Exterior making this a Perfect home to just move in & Enjoy for many years. Newer Roll-up Garage door with automatic opener! Gorgeous Low maintenance backyard with covered patio, Peaceful garden areas & evening breezes while you enjoy the sunset views from this very private and serene backyard that you will love year round. Beautiful newer driveway with large RV access possible. Go take a Look ASAP because this is one of the best rental home values in the area. Plus you couldn't be closer to the Orange County Line with it's Great Shopping centers at Beach Blvd. & Imperial Hwy. and you also have nearby Biola University, Splash Aquatic Center, the 100+ Acre Regional Park/Fishing Lake, Library, City gym & Activity Center that makes La Mirada the wonderful city it is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have any available units?
16553 Brass Lantern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have?
Some of 16553 Brass Lantern Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16553 Brass Lantern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16553 Brass Lantern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16553 Brass Lantern Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr offers parking.
Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have a pool?
No, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have accessible units?
No, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16553 Brass Lantern Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16553 Brass Lantern Dr has units with air conditioning.
