16553 Brass Lantern Dr

Exquisitely maintained home updated over the years in One of the finest locations in Green Hills on a very quiet less-traveled interior Culdesac & Lot also has wonderful views. Great use of color makes this a warm, welcoming home with plenty of natural light. Spacious living room opens up to formal dining room with romantic fireplace, open floor plan concept continues in kitchen through breakfast bar peninsula into vintage mid century kitchen that has been refinished & maintained in stunning condition! 4 bedroom home with 2 Master bathrooms. Newer Vinyl Dual Pane Windows! Exceptional flooring throughout! New waterproof kona gray laminate flooring & brand New carpeting. Upgraded copper plumbing, Central HVAC and newer roof! Home has fresh paint on Interior/Exterior making this a Perfect home to just move in & Enjoy for many years. Newer Roll-up Garage door with automatic opener! Gorgeous Low maintenance backyard with covered patio, Peaceful garden areas & evening breezes while you enjoy the sunset views from this very private and serene backyard that you will love year round. Beautiful newer driveway with large RV access possible. Go take a Look ASAP because this is one of the best rental home values in the area. Plus you couldn't be closer to the Orange County Line with it's Great Shopping centers at Beach Blvd. & Imperial Hwy. and you also have nearby Biola University, Splash Aquatic Center, the 100+ Acre Regional Park/Fishing Lake, Library, City gym & Activity Center that makes La Mirada the wonderful city it is!