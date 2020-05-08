16520 Stonehaven Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

SHOWS GREAT! Perfect move-in condition! Premiere location in Hillsbrough "The Glen" development. One of the most desirable La Mirada's Townhomes. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus large loft (could be turned into a 3rd bedroom) with storage room. Awesome end unit; quiet, cozy and fantastic open floor plan with dramatic cathedral ceilings. Plenty of windows makes this home extremely light, bright and airy. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Inviting living room with fireplace, custom painting, spacious kitchen with granite countertops and casual eating area. Handy inside laundry with stacked washer/dryer included in lease. Generous sized master bedroom with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Central air conditioning/heat, private large deck for perfect relaxing or your morning coffee. One car detached garage and a few steps from lots of guest parking. Nicely maintained grounds; surroundings are very well kept by Association. Enjoy community pool & spa. Convenient location close to shopping, grocery markets, restaurants, banks, parks, transportation & golf courses.