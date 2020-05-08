All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

16520 Stonehaven Court

16520 Stonehaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

16520 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
SHOWS GREAT! Perfect move-in condition! Premiere location in Hillsbrough "The Glen" development. One of the most desirable La Mirada's Townhomes. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus large loft (could be turned into a 3rd bedroom) with storage room. Awesome end unit; quiet, cozy and fantastic open floor plan with dramatic cathedral ceilings. Plenty of windows makes this home extremely light, bright and airy. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Inviting living room with fireplace, custom painting, spacious kitchen with granite countertops and casual eating area. Handy inside laundry with stacked washer/dryer included in lease. Generous sized master bedroom with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Central air conditioning/heat, private large deck for perfect relaxing or your morning coffee. One car detached garage and a few steps from lots of guest parking. Nicely maintained grounds; surroundings are very well kept by Association. Enjoy community pool & spa. Convenient location close to shopping, grocery markets, restaurants, banks, parks, transportation & golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16520 Stonehaven Court have any available units?
16520 Stonehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16520 Stonehaven Court have?
Some of 16520 Stonehaven Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16520 Stonehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
16520 Stonehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16520 Stonehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 16520 Stonehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16520 Stonehaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 16520 Stonehaven Court offers parking.
Does 16520 Stonehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16520 Stonehaven Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16520 Stonehaven Court have a pool?
Yes, 16520 Stonehaven Court has a pool.
Does 16520 Stonehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 16520 Stonehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16520 Stonehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16520 Stonehaven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16520 Stonehaven Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16520 Stonehaven Court has units with air conditioning.

