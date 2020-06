Amenities

" The Glen" premiere location in Hillsbrough!! Very desirable La Mirada's Townhouse. Bright and cozy, 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms, large loft ( you may use as 3rd bedroom) Laminate floor, inside laundry with stacked Washer / Dryer. Large master bedroom with private bathroom. walk - in closet. one car detached garage. Convenient location close to shopping, grocery markets, restaurants, parks, even golf courses.