Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

16510 Dundee Court

16510 Dundee Court · No Longer Available
Location

16510 Dundee Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Highly desirable community in "The Glen" situated prime location. A beautiful one bedroom & one full bathroom condo on downstairs unit look onto large grass area. Very bright, open, airy & spacious layout with private front patio, fireplace in living room, cozy kitchen with refrigerator, hand scraped textured laminated flooring throughout, custom painted with earth tone walls, marble counters, six panel doors with designer knobs, abundant storage spaces, large crown moldings & baseboards. One car direct access attached garage with washer & dryer. Close to parks, bike way, golf course, variety of shopping centers & restaurants. Plenty of guest parking spaces, association pool & spa. "Won't last long"!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16510 Dundee Court have any available units?
16510 Dundee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16510 Dundee Court have?
Some of 16510 Dundee Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16510 Dundee Court currently offering any rent specials?
16510 Dundee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16510 Dundee Court pet-friendly?
No, 16510 Dundee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16510 Dundee Court offer parking?
Yes, 16510 Dundee Court offers parking.
Does 16510 Dundee Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16510 Dundee Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16510 Dundee Court have a pool?
Yes, 16510 Dundee Court has a pool.
Does 16510 Dundee Court have accessible units?
No, 16510 Dundee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16510 Dundee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16510 Dundee Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16510 Dundee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16510 Dundee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
