16510 Dundee Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Highly desirable community in "The Glen" situated prime location. A beautiful one bedroom & one full bathroom condo on downstairs unit look onto large grass area. Very bright, open, airy & spacious layout with private front patio, fireplace in living room, cozy kitchen with refrigerator, hand scraped textured laminated flooring throughout, custom painted with earth tone walls, marble counters, six panel doors with designer knobs, abundant storage spaces, large crown moldings & baseboards. One car direct access attached garage with washer & dryer. Close to parks, bike way, golf course, variety of shopping centers & restaurants. Plenty of guest parking spaces, association pool & spa. "Won't last long"!!!