Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
16425 Illusion Way
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

16425 Illusion Way

16425 Illusion Way · No Longer Available
La Mirada
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

16425 Illusion Way, La Mirada, CA 90638
Norwalk-La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and totally remodeled home in the prestigious Somerset Community-practically new. Home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, loft, 2-car attached garage. Loft can be used as 4th bedroom. This home has been totally remodeled top to bottom- .Seller spent more than $100,000 for remodeling. Living room has a soaring high 2-story Cathedral ceiling. Kitchen is brand new with new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter top, new microwave, lots of cabinet space, recessed lights and tile floor. Kitchen opens out to the Family room with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom is totally rebuilt- new soaking tub and separate shower, new vanity with dual sinks, new faucets, new tile floor, new mirrored wardrobe and doors and new light fixtures. New laminated wood floor on main floor and staircase, and added ultra quiet underlayment(cork) upstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Plantation shutters in living room and dining. 5 new Milgard Tuscany double pane windows. Upstairs has new drywall, new insulation, light switches, lights, custom paint. Central air conditioner has new duct, grill & cleaning of furnace. Association amenities include pool, spa, playground, front landscaping maintenance and sprinkler system. Close to golf course, dining and shopping.
Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16425 Illusion Way have any available units?
16425 Illusion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16425 Illusion Way have?
Some of 16425 Illusion Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16425 Illusion Way currently offering any rent specials?
16425 Illusion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16425 Illusion Way pet-friendly?
No, 16425 Illusion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16425 Illusion Way offer parking?
Yes, 16425 Illusion Way offers parking.
Does 16425 Illusion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16425 Illusion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16425 Illusion Way have a pool?
Yes, 16425 Illusion Way has a pool.
Does 16425 Illusion Way have accessible units?
No, 16425 Illusion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16425 Illusion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16425 Illusion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16425 Illusion Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16425 Illusion Way has units with air conditioning.
