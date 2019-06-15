16425 Illusion Way

Amenities

Beautiful and totally remodeled home in the prestigious Somerset Community-practically new. Home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, loft, 2-car attached garage. Loft can be used as 4th bedroom. This home has been totally remodeled top to bottom- .Seller spent more than $100,000 for remodeling. Living room has a soaring high 2-story Cathedral ceiling. Kitchen is brand new with new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter top, new microwave, lots of cabinet space, recessed lights and tile floor. Kitchen opens out to the Family room with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom is totally rebuilt- new soaking tub and separate shower, new vanity with dual sinks, new faucets, new tile floor, new mirrored wardrobe and doors and new light fixtures. New laminated wood floor on main floor and staircase, and added ultra quiet underlayment(cork) upstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Plantation shutters in living room and dining. 5 new Milgard Tuscany double pane windows. Upstairs has new drywall, new insulation, light switches, lights, custom paint. Central air conditioner has new duct, grill & cleaning of furnace. Association amenities include pool, spa, playground, front landscaping maintenance and sprinkler system. Close to golf course, dining and shopping.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com