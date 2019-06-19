All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
16410 Glimmer Court
16410 Glimmer Court

16410 Glimmer Court · No Longer Available
Location

16410 Glimmer Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
Norwalk-La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Upgraded home in the gated Somerset Community with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1956sf. Loft can be used as 4th bedroom or office. Water resistant laminated floor in upstairs, tile floors in living room, kitchen and family room. Jacuzzi tub in the master bath, natural maple kitchen cabinets, corian counter top, Wired for surround sound, built-in cabinets in garage. Lovely covered patio w/custom planters, sprinklers system on timers. Association pool and spa. Small pets are allowed but must be under 20lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16410 Glimmer Court have any available units?
16410 Glimmer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16410 Glimmer Court have?
Some of 16410 Glimmer Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16410 Glimmer Court currently offering any rent specials?
16410 Glimmer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16410 Glimmer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16410 Glimmer Court is pet friendly.
Does 16410 Glimmer Court offer parking?
Yes, 16410 Glimmer Court offers parking.
Does 16410 Glimmer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16410 Glimmer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16410 Glimmer Court have a pool?
Yes, 16410 Glimmer Court has a pool.
Does 16410 Glimmer Court have accessible units?
No, 16410 Glimmer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16410 Glimmer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16410 Glimmer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16410 Glimmer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16410 Glimmer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
