16410 Glimmer Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Upgraded home in the gated Somerset Community with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1956sf. Loft can be used as 4th bedroom or office. Water resistant laminated floor in upstairs, tile floors in living room, kitchen and family room. Jacuzzi tub in the master bath, natural maple kitchen cabinets, corian counter top, Wired for surround sound, built-in cabinets in garage. Lovely covered patio w/custom planters, sprinklers system on timers. Association pool and spa. Small pets are allowed but must be under 20lbs.