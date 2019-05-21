16036 Crestline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wow panoramic view! This Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story view home is located in the beautiful community at Hillsborough " The Heights". This wonderful home features laminated wooden floors throughout, Recessed lighting, custom paintings, kitchen with Brand New white cabinets and quartz counter tops, newer stove & dishwasher. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceiling, bright and airy! Living room with cathedral ceiling, family room with a fireplace, Brand New custom Shade blinds all windows. Master bedroom with City light View, plus balcony and walk-in closets. Master bath with dual sinks also, separate bath tub & shower. One bedroom and bathroom is at downstairs and could be used for office. Close to market, all entertainments, shopping centers and malls.