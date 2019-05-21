All apartments in La Mirada
16036 Crestline Drive

16036 Crestline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16036 Crestline Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Wow panoramic view! This Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story view home is located in the beautiful community at Hillsborough " The Heights". This wonderful home features laminated wooden floors throughout, Recessed lighting, custom paintings, kitchen with Brand New white cabinets and quartz counter tops, newer stove & dishwasher. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceiling, bright and airy! Living room with cathedral ceiling, family room with a fireplace, Brand New custom Shade blinds all windows. Master bedroom with City light View, plus balcony and walk-in closets. Master bath with dual sinks also, separate bath tub & shower. One bedroom and bathroom is at downstairs and could be used for office. Close to market, all entertainments, shopping centers and malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16036 Crestline Drive have any available units?
16036 Crestline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16036 Crestline Drive have?
Some of 16036 Crestline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16036 Crestline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16036 Crestline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16036 Crestline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16036 Crestline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16036 Crestline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16036 Crestline Drive offers parking.
Does 16036 Crestline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16036 Crestline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16036 Crestline Drive have a pool?
No, 16036 Crestline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16036 Crestline Drive have accessible units?
No, 16036 Crestline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16036 Crestline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16036 Crestline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16036 Crestline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16036 Crestline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
