Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

16018 Promontory Place

Location

16018 Promontory Place, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car attached garage home in great location of Hillsborough of La Mirada with great view from Master sun deck. . Features soaring high ceiling entry, laminated wood floor both downstairs and upstairs, including stairs. Spacious and airy living room with large window and cathedral ceiling. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel sink and new garbage disposal. Family room with fire place and sliding door to backyard. Master suite with a walk-out balcony and city light view, new light fixture, walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, new shower faucet, and new tiles.
Recent upgrades: new shower faucet in both bathrooms, new painting inside the house (including all the doors and closets). New tiles for kitchen and all the bathrooms, new lights fixture for master bedroom, new garbage disposal. Newly painted garage, front door, shutters, rails for the stairs, fireplace. Newly oil paint for the shower in master bedroom. Newly painted kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinets inside and out. HOA amenities include pool and spa. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, fitness center, parks. No pets.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16018 Promontory Place have any available units?
16018 Promontory Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16018 Promontory Place have?
Some of 16018 Promontory Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16018 Promontory Place currently offering any rent specials?
16018 Promontory Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16018 Promontory Place pet-friendly?
No, 16018 Promontory Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16018 Promontory Place offer parking?
Yes, 16018 Promontory Place offers parking.
Does 16018 Promontory Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16018 Promontory Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16018 Promontory Place have a pool?
Yes, 16018 Promontory Place has a pool.
Does 16018 Promontory Place have accessible units?
No, 16018 Promontory Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16018 Promontory Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16018 Promontory Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16018 Promontory Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16018 Promontory Place does not have units with air conditioning.
