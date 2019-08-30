16018 Promontory Place

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car attached garage home in great location of Hillsborough of La Mirada with great view from Master sun deck. . Features soaring high ceiling entry, laminated wood floor both downstairs and upstairs, including stairs. Spacious and airy living room with large window and cathedral ceiling. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel sink and new garbage disposal. Family room with fire place and sliding door to backyard. Master suite with a walk-out balcony and city light view, new light fixture, walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, new shower faucet, and new tiles.

Recent upgrades: new shower faucet in both bathrooms, new painting inside the house (including all the doors and closets). New tiles for kitchen and all the bathrooms, new lights fixture for master bedroom, new garbage disposal. Newly painted garage, front door, shutters, rails for the stairs, fireplace. Newly oil paint for the shower in master bedroom. Newly painted kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinets inside and out. HOA amenities include pool and spa. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, fitness center, parks. No pets.



Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com