All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 15953 Alta Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15953 Alta Vista Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:54 PM

15953 Alta Vista Drive

15953 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15953 Alta Vista Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
La Mirada Landmarks 55+ community. Gated with 24/7 security guard. 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has been tastefully decorated with neutral colors and upgraded. Hardwood flooring throughout home. High ceilings with recessed lighting in Living room. Recessed lighting in each bedroom. Kitchen includes granite counters and appliances. Washer and dryer in laundry area. Single level corner unit with private patio and 1 car garage. Community includes pool, tennis courts, spa, tennis courts, woodworking shop, gym, community club house, and so many great events and outings. Ready to move in condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
15953 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 15953 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15953 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15953 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15953 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15953 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15953 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15953 Alta Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15953 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 15953 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15953 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15953 Alta Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15953 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles