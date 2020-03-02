15953 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

La Mirada Landmarks 55+ community. Gated with 24/7 security guard. 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has been tastefully decorated with neutral colors and upgraded. Hardwood flooring throughout home. High ceilings with recessed lighting in Living room. Recessed lighting in each bedroom. Kitchen includes granite counters and appliances. Washer and dryer in laundry area. Single level corner unit with private patio and 1 car garage. Community includes pool, tennis courts, spa, tennis courts, woodworking shop, gym, community club house, and so many great events and outings. Ready to move in condition!