15947 Alta Vista Drive

Immaculately maintained spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, extensively upgraded new hard wood floor some area , condo is ready to move in, single level walking in unit, at the La Mirada Active adult Community association must be 55 or old age, 24/7 Security guard, community has an array of service to enhance the quality of life for residents,such as large pool, spa, tennis courts dancing hall, woodworking shop, gymnasium, community club house, art and craft room, and much more, the beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private setting for lovely eventing strolls