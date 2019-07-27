All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

15947 Alta Vista Drive

15947 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15947 Alta Vista Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculately maintained spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, extensively upgraded new hard wood floor some area , condo is ready to move in, single level walking in unit, at the La Mirada Active adult Community association must be 55 or old age, 24/7 Security guard, community has an array of service to enhance the quality of life for residents,such as large pool, spa, tennis courts dancing hall, woodworking shop, gymnasium, community club house, art and craft room, and much more, the beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private setting for lovely eventing strolls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
15947 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 15947 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15947 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15947 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15947 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15947 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15947 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15947 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15947 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 15947 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15947 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15947 Alta Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15947 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
