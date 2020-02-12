All apartments in La Mirada
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15929 Las Palmeras Avenue
15929 Las Palmeras Avenue

Location

15929 Las Palmeras Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely gorgeous home inside and outside!! Upon entering this home you will have a feeling of spaciousness. Upgrades galore. !!!
Including a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, center Island, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, ungraded fixtures and faucets, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting throughout, crown molding, and built-in stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
Kitchen flows into large Family room with fireplace, wet bar and doors leading to large beautiful private back yard with lush landscaping for relaxing and entertaining.
Beautiful Formal Living room and Dining room with crown molding, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring.
Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe closets and beautiful Master bath with upgraded vanity and granite counter tops.
Excellent location, near parks, golf courses, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have any available units?
15929 Las Palmeras Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have?
Some of 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15929 Las Palmeras Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue offers parking.
Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have a pool?
No, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15929 Las Palmeras Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

