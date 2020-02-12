15929 Las Palmeras Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Absolutely gorgeous home inside and outside!! Upon entering this home you will have a feeling of spaciousness. Upgrades galore. !!!

Including a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, center Island, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, ungraded fixtures and faucets, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting throughout, crown molding, and built-in stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

Kitchen flows into large Family room with fireplace, wet bar and doors leading to large beautiful private back yard with lush landscaping for relaxing and entertaining.

Beautiful Formal Living room and Dining room with crown molding, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring.

Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe closets and beautiful Master bath with upgraded vanity and granite counter tops.

Excellent location, near parks, golf courses, shopping and schools.