15909 Clear Spring Drive

Amenities
It is located on a quiet cul-de-sac area 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Green Hills. It is well maintain and highly upgraded: Granite Kitchen Counter top with Beautiful Kitchen Cabinetry, Stainless steel sink. Both bathrooms are completely upgraded. Scraped ceilings with recessed lighting. Dual pane window thru-out. Two sliding glass dooors(Master & Dining). Newer HVAC A/C & Heating System. High-end Pergo engineered hardwood floors. Fireplace in Living Room. Walking distance to Dulles Elementary. La Mirada golf course & Great restaurants and shopping center within.