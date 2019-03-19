All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated March 19 2019

15521 Fairhope Drive

15521 Fairhope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15521 Fairhope Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained and previously remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1-3/4 Bath Pool Home in a great neighborhood of La Mirada. Previously remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sink, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, rich dark cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and recessed lighting. Extra large master bedroom with sliding doors to backyard pool area, private ensuite bathroom including soaking tub and shower. Previously remodeled guest bathroom with nice tile throughout. Beautiful wood grain laminate floors and ceiling fans/lights throughout living room and all bedrooms. Recessed lighting in living room. Double pane windows and sliding doors with blinds / window coverings on all windows and doors for extra lighting, temperature control, and privacy. Large pool with child safety fence and cement decking throughout the backyard. Lots of parking with large cement driveway and oversized 2 car garage. Landlord "Prefers" No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15521 Fairhope Drive have any available units?
15521 Fairhope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15521 Fairhope Drive have?
Some of 15521 Fairhope Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15521 Fairhope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15521 Fairhope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15521 Fairhope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15521 Fairhope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15521 Fairhope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15521 Fairhope Drive offers parking.
Does 15521 Fairhope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15521 Fairhope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15521 Fairhope Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15521 Fairhope Drive has a pool.
Does 15521 Fairhope Drive have accessible units?
No, 15521 Fairhope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15521 Fairhope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15521 Fairhope Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15521 Fairhope Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15521 Fairhope Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
