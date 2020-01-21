Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET!! Welcome Home to 15327 Pastrana Drive in the Prestigious City of La Mirada! This one of a kind single level home offers stunning curb appeal w/ a huge driveway for ample parking. This home features 4 Bed + 2 Bath w/Approx. 1,439 Sq. Ft. Living Space & Approx. 6,069 Sq. Ft. of abundant lot space! Open Floor plan includes; elegantly remodeled kitchen w/granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights & ceiling fan, tons of cabinet, storage space. Fireplace open to the formal living room w/crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fan & sliding glass doors that lead you to the backyard. Master suite, ample closet space. Remaining Bedrooms are abundantly sized & ample closet space! Both bathrooms are remodeled. Your backyard is made for entertaining, w/ a pool, perfect to host all your friends & family! Attached 2 car garage w/ direct access! Plus; Centrally Located near schools, dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, La Mirada Golf Course, easy freeway commute & more! Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to call this home! Ask for details!