Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

15327 Pastrana Drive

15327 Pastrana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15327 Pastrana Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET!! Welcome Home to 15327 Pastrana Drive in the Prestigious City of La Mirada! This one of a kind single level home offers stunning curb appeal w/ a huge driveway for ample parking. This home features 4 Bed + 2 Bath w/Approx. 1,439 Sq. Ft. Living Space & Approx. 6,069 Sq. Ft. of abundant lot space! Open Floor plan includes; elegantly remodeled kitchen w/granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights & ceiling fan, tons of cabinet, storage space. Fireplace open to the formal living room w/crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fan & sliding glass doors that lead you to the backyard. Master suite, ample closet space. Remaining Bedrooms are abundantly sized & ample closet space! Both bathrooms are remodeled. Your backyard is made for entertaining, w/ a pool, perfect to host all your friends & family! Attached 2 car garage w/ direct access! Plus; Centrally Located near schools, dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, La Mirada Golf Course, easy freeway commute & more! Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to call this home! Ask for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15327 Pastrana Drive have any available units?
15327 Pastrana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15327 Pastrana Drive have?
Some of 15327 Pastrana Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15327 Pastrana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15327 Pastrana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15327 Pastrana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15327 Pastrana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15327 Pastrana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15327 Pastrana Drive offers parking.
Does 15327 Pastrana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15327 Pastrana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15327 Pastrana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15327 Pastrana Drive has a pool.
Does 15327 Pastrana Drive have accessible units?
No, 15327 Pastrana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15327 Pastrana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15327 Pastrana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15327 Pastrana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15327 Pastrana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

