15237 Santa Gertrudes Avenue

Nice and Quite Los Olivos Gated community. 1 bedroom & 1 bath. End unit. Ideal for a single or just marriaged couple. Sunny & Bright. Laminated wood floor, vaulted high ceiling in living room & bedroom. Walking closet in bedroom. Balcony area off the living room. New window blinder, new medicine cabinet, new faucet and new kitchen sink. Steps away from the carport & laundry room. Community has two tennis courts, tow pools, two jacuzzis, clubhouse and workout room. Very convenience location near by market, restaurants, shopping center, park.. much more.

Rent included water, trash and hoa dues.