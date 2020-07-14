All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 15224 Ocaso Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15224 Ocaso Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

15224 Ocaso Avenue

15224 Ocaso Avenue · (714) 203-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15224 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit H113 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once
you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition. The house is very much loved and taken cared by the owner that you
will be able to feel the warmth and inviting atmosphere through out the house. This unit is in remodeled condition. Floors were done with
Tiles, Granite Countertop, Recessed lighting on living room and Remodeled Bathroom. Another premium option for this gem is the location
of this unit. This unit is on 1st floor and located in front of the pool. Once you step outside, there’s the pool with lots of outdoor Chaise
Lounges which you can relax for fresh air. This unit is not facing other unit directly nor too closely that it gives great privacy and openness
to sky once you step outside the patio. The community itself offers tennis courts, Jacuzzi, Swimming Pool, Gym, Several Laundry Rooms and
green gardening through out the community. 1 assigned parking space is available for the unit. Gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have any available units?
15224 Ocaso Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have?
Some of 15224 Ocaso Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15224 Ocaso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15224 Ocaso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 Ocaso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15224 Ocaso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15224 Ocaso Avenue offers parking.
Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15224 Ocaso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15224 Ocaso Avenue has a pool.
Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15224 Ocaso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15224 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15224 Ocaso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15224 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15224 Ocaso Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 2 BedroomsLa Mirada 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
La Mirada Apartments with GymsLa Mirada Dog Friendly Apartments
La Mirada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity