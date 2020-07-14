15224 Ocaso Avenue

Amenities
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once
you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition. The house is very much loved and taken cared by the owner that you
will be able to feel the warmth and inviting atmosphere through out the house. This unit is in remodeled condition. Floors were done with
Tiles, Granite Countertop, Recessed lighting on living room and Remodeled Bathroom. Another premium option for this gem is the location
of this unit. This unit is on 1st floor and located in front of the pool. Once you step outside, there’s the pool with lots of outdoor Chaise
Lounges which you can relax for fresh air. This unit is not facing other unit directly nor too closely that it gives great privacy and openness
to sky once you step outside the patio. The community itself offers tennis courts, Jacuzzi, Swimming Pool, Gym, Several Laundry Rooms and
green gardening through out the community. 1 assigned parking space is available for the unit. Gated community.