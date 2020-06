Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Welcome to this premier location in La Mirada. Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath ADU unit has ceiling fans, laminate flooring, A/C wall unit. Located in a residential neighborhood in a culdesac. The unit has its own private stair entrance. Rent includes stove and utilities. Easy access to freeway 5 and 91, La Mirada golf course, Los Coyotes Country Club, Biola University, shops & restaurants. Available June 2020 please contact me for a private showing.